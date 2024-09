Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crewmember from 25-foot recreational vessel Ichiban sits on the back deck while waiting assistance from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point off Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 19. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification from Honolulu Fire Department that 25-foot fishing vessel, Ichiban, was taking on water nine miles offshore of Honolulu Harbor.