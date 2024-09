Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew waits for three men to exit the helicopter at Barbers Point, Hawaii, Sept. 19. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification from Honolulu Fire Department that 25-foot fishing vessel, Ichiban, was taking on water nine miles offshore of Honolulu Harbor.