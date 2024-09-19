Maria Alejandra Richards and Jason Richards pose for a photo at Wichita, Kan., Oct. 22, 2022. Thanks to their guidance and encouragement Airman 1st Class Andre Medina found the strength to keep going, it was their influence that led him to join the Air Force. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
Hispanic Heritage Month: The land of opportunity
