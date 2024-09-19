Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month: The land of opportunity

    Hispanic Heritage Month: The land of opportunity

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Maria Alejandra Richards and Jason Richards pose for a photo at Wichita, Kan., Oct. 22, 2022. Thanks to their guidance and encouragement Airman 1st Class Andre Medina found the strength to keep going, it was their influence that led him to join the Air Force. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 22:34
    Photo ID: 8652170
    VIRIN: 221022-F-NU460-8653
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 720.89 KB
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: The land of opportunity [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month: The land of opportunity

    Hispanic Heritage Month: The land of opportunity

    Misawa Air Base, Japan, Hispanic Heritage Month, Misawa Family,

