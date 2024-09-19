Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The land of opportunity

    The land of opportunity

    AREQUIPA, PERU

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Andre Medina, 35th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, and family pose for a photo in Arequipa, Peru, March 23, 2023. Medina was raised in Peru for 18 years and moved to the U.S. to search for better opportunities. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Hispanic Heritage Month: The land of opportunity

    Misawa Air Base, Japan, Hispanic Heritage Month, Misawa Family

