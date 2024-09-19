Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training during a general quarters drill [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training during a general quarters drill

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors practice pipe patching techniques during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 19, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training during a general quarters drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    drill
    CVN 76
    general quarters
    USS Ronald Reagan
    training
    crisis comms

