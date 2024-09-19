USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training during a general quarters drill

Sailors practice pipe patching techniques during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 19, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)
|09.19.2024
|09.19.2024 22:08
|8652164
|240919-N-BE723-1059
|2491x3737
|1.41 MB
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|1
|0
