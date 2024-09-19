U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel sinks off Honolulu

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point crew and three men from 25-foot fishing vessel Ichiban talk at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, Sept. 19. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification from Honolulu Fire Department that the Ichiban, was taking on water nine miles offshore of Honolulu Harbor.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 22:13
|Photo ID:
|8652160
|VIRIN:
|240919-G-G0214-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|773.15 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.