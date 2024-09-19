Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel sinks off Honolulu

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point crew and three men from 25-foot fishing vessel Ichiban talk at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, Sept. 19. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification from Honolulu Fire Department that the Ichiban, was taking on water nine miles offshore of Honolulu Harbor.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 22:13
    Photo ID: 8652160
    VIRIN: 240919-G-G0214-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 773.15 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Hawaii
    ASBP

