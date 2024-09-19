Praetorians support Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 08

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) hosted the Hackathon IV in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the Odenton Regional Library, September 10.



Hackathon is a cyber and computer challenge event for young people and there are two more events at the Odenton Regional Library scheduled this fall on October 8 and November 19. Interested teens can register for the events at the Odenton Regional Library or online through the AACPL website (https://www.aacpl.net/event/hackathon-162094) and the event goes from 4 to 7 p.m. (U.S. Army Photo by Quintin Wilcox)