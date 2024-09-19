Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM, Cybersecurity, Recruiting, Be All You Can Be, Army Possibilities 06 [Image 6 of 9]

    STEM, Cybersecurity, Recruiting, Be All You Can Be, Army Possibilities 06

    ODENTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) hosted the Hackathon IV in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the Odenton Regional Library, September 10.

    Hackathon is a cyber and computer challenge event for young people and there are two more events at the Odenton Regional Library scheduled this fall on October 8 and November 19. Interested teens can register for the events at the Odenton Regional Library or online through the AACPL website (https://www.aacpl.net/event/hackathon-162094) and the event goes from 4 to 7 p.m. (U.S. Army Photo by Quintin Wilcox)

    This work, STEM, Cybersecurity, Recruiting, Be All You Can Be, Army Possibilities 06 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

