    November Company Crucible [Image 7 of 7]

    November Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the obstacle course during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 19, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Caleb Goodwin)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 16:45
    Photo ID: 8651826
    VIRIN: 240919-M-GL456-1116
    Resolution: 4427x6641
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Crucible [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit
    Weapon
    Crucible
    M16-A4
    ERR
    MCRDPI

