November Company Crucible

Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 19, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Caleb Goodwin)