Staff Sgt. Jordan Scherwinski, a drill instructor assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, waits to bring her platoon onto the Parade Deck during Family Day on Parris Island Recruit Depot, S.C., September 19, 2024. Family Day is the first time recruits see their families since arriving at Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8651819
|VIRIN:
|240919-M-VH019-1023
|Resolution:
|6585x4390
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bravo Company Family Day [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.