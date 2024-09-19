Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company Family Day [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bravo Company Family Day

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Scherwinski, a drill instructor assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, waits to bring her platoon onto the Parade Deck during Family Day on Parris Island Recruit Depot, S.C., September 19, 2024. Family Day is the first time recruits see their families since arriving at Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 16:30
    Photo ID: 8651819
    VIRIN: 240919-M-VH019-1023
    Resolution: 6585x4390
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Family Day [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company Family Day
    Bravo Company Family Day
    Bravo Company Family Day
    Bravo Company Family Day
    Bravo Company Family Day
    Bravo Company Family Day
    Bravo Company Family Day
    Bravo Company Family Day
    Bravo Company Family Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    reunion
    ERR
    RTR
    MCRDPI
    liberty call
    1st RTBN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download