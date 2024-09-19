Bravo Company Family Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Jordan Scherwinski, a drill instructor assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, waits to bring her platoon onto the Parade Deck during Family Day on Parris Island Recruit Depot, S.C., September 19, 2024. Family Day is the first time recruits see their families since arriving at Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)