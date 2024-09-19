Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Spotlight: First PRANG female pavement & construction specialist [Image 10 of 10]

    Airman Spotlight: First PRANG female pavement &amp; construction specialist

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maria Milagros Alicea Candelaria, a pavement and construction apprentice assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for a portrait at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 10, 2024. Alicea was recognized as the first female pavement and construction specialist in the history of the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 15:13
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
