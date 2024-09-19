U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maria Milagros Alicea Candelaria, a pavement and construction apprentice assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, inspects a truck engine during training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 10, 2024. Alicea was recognized as the first female pavement and construction specialist in the history of the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marrissa L. Rodriguez
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 15:13
|Photo ID:
|8651561
|VIRIN:
|240910-Z-OY199-1009
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|15.7 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Airman Spotlight: First PRANG female pavement & construction apprentice
