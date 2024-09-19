Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maria Milagros Alicea Candelaria, a pavement and construction apprentice assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, operates a crawler loader during training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 10, 2024. Alicea was recognized as the first female pavement and construction specialist in the history of the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marrissa L. Rodriguez)