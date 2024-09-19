NAMRU San Antonio receives Annual EEO Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 19, 2024) – The Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) is committed to providing equal employment opportunity (EEO) for all civilian employees and applicants. In support of Navy Medicine’s strategic plan and human capital efforts, supervisors, military and civilian employees assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio received training by BUMED EEO Specialist Natasha Hollomon at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Attracting and retaining exceptional talent is critical to the success of NAMRU San Antonio and integrating equality of opportunity throughout the culture directly supports that effort. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DOD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)