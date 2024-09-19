Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMRU San Antonio receives Annual EEO Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAMRU San Antonio receives Annual EEO Training

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 19, 2024) – The Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) is committed to providing equal employment opportunity (EEO) for all civilian employees and applicants. In support of Navy Medicine’s strategic plan and human capital efforts, supervisors, military and civilian employees assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio received training by BUMED EEO Specialist Natasha Hollomon at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Attracting and retaining exceptional talent is critical to the success of NAMRU San Antonio and integrating equality of opportunity throughout the culture directly supports that effort. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DOD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8651550
    VIRIN: 240919-N-ND850-1002
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU San Antonio receives Annual EEO Training [Image 3 of 3], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMRU San Antonio receives Annual EEO Training
    NAMRU San Antonio receives Annual EEO Training
    NAMRU San Antonio receives Annual EEO Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Military City USA
    Know Your Military

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download