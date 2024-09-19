NAMRU San Antonio receives Annual EEO Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 19, 2024) – Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps, commanding officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, delivers opening remarks prior to the start of Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Training for command personnel at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Attracting and retaining exceptional talent is critical to the success of NAMRU San Antonio and integrating equality of opportunity throughout the culture directly supports that effort. The training was conducted by Natasha Hollomon, an EEO specialist assigned to the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED). NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DOD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)