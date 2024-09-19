Witnesses testify at U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation Titan submersible hearing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation listens to witness testimony from OceanGate Mission Specialist Ms. Renata Rojas at the Titan submersible hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 19, 2024. The hearing examines all aspects of the loss of the Titan, including pre-accident historical events, regulatory compliance, crewmember duties and qualifications, mechanical and structural systems, emergency response, and the submersible industry. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)