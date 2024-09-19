Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chief of Chaplains and SEL Visit Newport Naval Station [Image 44 of 46]

    Navy Chief of Chaplains and SEL Visit Newport Naval Station

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Javier Orona 

    Navy Chaplain Corps

    Rear Admiral Gregory N. Todd, Navy Chief of Chaplains, and Master Chief Religious Program Specialist Peter Butucel, Chief of Chaplain Senior Enlisted, speak to Religious Program Specialists during a Town Hall meeting at the Naval Chaplaincy School, September 17, 2024 in Newport, Rhode Island.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8651331
    VIRIN: 240917-N-ML974-7185
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
