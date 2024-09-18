Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walking Together, Stronger Together: 52 OG Det 1 organizes Norwegian Foot Marches for U.S., Partner Nation Forces [Image 4 of 5]

    Walking Together, Stronger Together: 52 OG Det 1 organizes Norwegian Foot Marches for U.S., Partner Nation Forces

    ŁASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    08.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    52nd Fighter Wing

    52nd Operations Group, Detachment 1 organized two Norweigian Foot Marches for 123 U.S., Polish, Estonian, Spanish and Canadian service members and U.S. Embassy Tallinn staff at Łask Air Base, Poland, and Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 16 and 29, 2024. The foot march was designed to strengthen the camaraderie and teamwork shared between U.S. and NATO partner nations and build the service members’ commitment to physical fitness and readiness. 68 of the participants were awarded the Norwegian Foot March badge for completing the challenging 18.6 mile march while carrying a 24 pound rucksack under the maximum time allotted. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 08:48
    Location: ŁASK AIR BASE, PL
    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    NATO Partners
    Norweigian Foot March
    52nd Operations Group Detachment 1
    U.S. Embassy Tallin

