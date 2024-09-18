Walking Together, Stronger Together: 52 OG Det 1 organizes Norwegian Foot Marches for U.S., Partner Nation Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

52nd Operations Group, Detachment 1 organized two Norweigian Foot Marches for 123 U.S., Polish, Estonian, Spanish and Canadian service members and U.S. Embassy Tallinn staff at Łask Air Base, Poland, and Amari Air Base, Estonia, Aug. 16 and 29, 2024. The foot march was designed to strengthen the camaraderie and teamwork shared between U.S. and NATO partner nations and build the service members’ commitment to physical fitness and readiness. 68 of the participants were awarded the Norwegian Foot March badge for completing the challenging 18.6 mile march while carrying a 24 pound rucksack under the maximum time allotted. (Courtesy Photo)