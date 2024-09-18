USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Derrick Grinnell, prevention chief of Command Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services, speaks to the families of USS San Diego (LPD 22) Sailors during the USS San Diego welcome event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Sept. 19, 2024. San Diego arrived at CFAS to become the newest ship to join U.S. 7th Fleet’s America Amphibious Ready Group in the Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Japan (FDNF-J). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)