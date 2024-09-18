Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS [Image 8 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    A Sailor assigned to USS San Diego (LPD 22) poses for a photo with his wife after arriving at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) on Sept. 19, 2024. San Diego arrived at CFAS to become the newest ship to join U.S. 7th Fleet’s America Amphibious Ready Group in the Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Japan (FDNF-J). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 03:16
    Photo ID: 8650311
    VIRIN: 240919-N-II719-1311
    Resolution: 5127x3662
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS
    USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    CFAS
    welcome
    USSSanDiego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download