USS San Diego Arrives at CFAS

A Sailor assigned to USS San Diego (LPD 22) reunites with his children after arriving at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) on Sept. 19, 2024. San Diego arrived at CFAS to become the newest ship to join U.S. 7th Fleet’s America Amphibious Ready Group in the Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Japan (FDNF-J). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)