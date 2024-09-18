Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Master Chief Alan Benevidez, the command master chief assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Cassandra Wheeles-Talbot, USS Green Bay (LPD-20) ombudsman, pose for a photo during an ombudsman assembly luncheon at CFAS Sept. 14, 2024. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)