Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon 2024

Capt. Carol Ellsworth, officer in charge at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, Kevin Bumgardner, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo ombudsman, and Master Chief Lorenzo Branch, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, pose for a photo during an ombudsman assembly luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 14, 2024. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)