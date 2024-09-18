Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon 2024

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Lauren Evans, CFAS Ombudsman Assembly co-chair, pose for a photo during an ombudsman assembly luncheon at CFAS, Sept. 14, 2024. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)
