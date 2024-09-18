Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Peggy Rosu, Exceptional Family Member Program Case Liaison, speaks during an ombudsman assembly luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Sept. 14, 2024. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)