    Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon 2024 [Image 2 of 17]

    Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon 2024

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Tony Hyde, Commodore, Mine Countermeasures Squadron Seven, speaks during an ombudsman assembly luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Sept. 14, 2024. Ombudsmen serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information up and down the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)

    This work, Ombudsman Assembly Luncheon 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Chase Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    Ombudsman

