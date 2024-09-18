USS Blue Ridge Conducts Fire Fighting Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 19, 2024) – A Naval Forces Japan Fire Emergency Services member communicates with Sailors during a damage control training evolution on the pier of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Sept. 19, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)