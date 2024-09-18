USS Blue Ridge Conducts Fire Fighting Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 19, 2024) – Lt. j.g. Augustus Prager, from Manhattan, New York, communicates with members of Naval Forces Japan Fire Emergency Services during a damage control evolution on the pier of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Sept. 19, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)