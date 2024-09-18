USS Blue Ridge Conducts Fire Fighting Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 18, 2024) – A Sailor aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) transits to the location of a simulated fire during a damage control training evolution Sept. 18, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)