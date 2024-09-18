YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 18, 2024) – Sailors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) simulate extinguishing a fire during a damage control training evolution Sept. 18, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 00:14
|Photo ID:
|8650185
|VIRIN:
|240918-N-TU814-1083
|Resolution:
|4269x2841
|Size:
|257.05 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts Fire Fighting Drill [Image 8 of 8], by SA Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.