    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Fire Fighting Drill [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Fire Fighting Drill

    JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 18, 2024) – Sailors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) simulate extinguishing a fire during a damage control training evolution Sept. 18, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

    TAGS

    Drill
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Fire Fighting
    U.S. Navy

