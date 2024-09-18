USS Blue Ridge Conducts Fire Fighting Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 18, 2024) – Hull Technician 2nd Class Deryk Gannon (left), from Bel Air, Maryland, and Damage Controlman 1st Class John Joshua Torrillo, from New Orleans, communicate with team members during a damage control training evolution aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Sept. 18, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)