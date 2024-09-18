Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Alaska Army ROTC fall 2024 FTX [Image 16 of 17]

    University of Alaska Army ROTC fall 2024 FTX

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Nate Sandback, a military science instructor for the University of Alaska Anchorage Army ROTC Seawolf Detachment, briefs cadets before they conduct M4 carbine qualification during Operation Eagle Claw at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024. Operation Eagle Claw was the cadets’ fall 2024 field training exercise, designed to instill fundamental soldiering skills. The University of Alaska’s Nanook Battalion, which includes the Fairbanks campus as the host school and the Anchorage campus as a detachment, cooperates with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to educate, train, and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8650050
    VIRIN: 240912-Z-HY271-5001
    Resolution: 5726x3817
    Size: 15.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, University of Alaska Army ROTC fall 2024 FTX [Image 17 of 17], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cadet
    Army Reserve Officer Training Corps
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Army ROTC
    University of Alaska Fairbanks
    University of Alaska Anchorage

