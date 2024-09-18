University of Alaska Army ROTC fall 2024 FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Nate Sandback, foreground, a military science instructor for the University of Alaska Anchorage Army ROTC Seawolf Detachment, briefs cadets before they conduct M4 carbine qualification during Operation Eagle Claw at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024. Operation Eagle Claw was the cadets’ fall 2024 field training exercise, designed to instill fundamental soldiering skills. The University of Alaska’s Nanook Battalion, which includes the Fairbanks campus as the host school and the Anchorage campus as a detachment, cooperates with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to educate, train, and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)