University of Alaska Army ROTC fall 2024 FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army ROTC cadets with the University of Alaska’s Nanook Battalion examine a target while zeroing their M4 carbines during Operation Eagle Claw at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2024. Operation Eagle Claw was the cadets’ fall 2024 field training exercise, designed to instill fundamental soldiering skills. The Nanook Battalion, which includes the University of Alaska Fairbanks as the host school and the University of Alaska Anchorage as a detachment, cooperates with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to educate, train, and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)