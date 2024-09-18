Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    437th Aerial Port Squadron Ensuring Mission Success

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen load cargo on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Dyess Air Force Base at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2024. The 437th Aerial Port Squadron manages and operates aerial port facilities to efficiently move crucial cargo for humanitarian aid, ensuring timely delivery to support Air Force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 20:25
    Photo ID: 8649903
    VIRIN: 240131-F-CG010-1108
    Resolution: 3600x2405
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 437th Aerial Port Squadron Ensuring Mission Success, by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    437th Aerial Port Squadron

