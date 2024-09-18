437th Aerial Port Squadron Ensuring Mission Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen load cargo on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Dyess Air Force Base at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2024. The 437th Aerial Port Squadron manages and operates aerial port facilities to efficiently move crucial cargo for humanitarian aid, ensuring timely delivery to support Air Force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)