    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary [Image 2 of 2]

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

    MOOK, NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Diaz 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division stand in formation during a commemoration ceremony at the 82nd Airborne Division Memorial near Mook, Netherlands Sep. 18, 2024. Each year, U.S. Army units' partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Matthew Diaz)

