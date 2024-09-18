Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Visits USARPAC to Evaluate Readiness and Quality of Life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the U.S. Army Pacific Head Quarters, September 18, 2024. Black met with the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major, Jason Schmidt, for an office call and tour of Schofield Army Base facilities, focusing on evaluating capabilities relevant to the "Great Power Competition" and assessing factors impacting service members' and their families' Quality of Life.