USS Constitution Hosts Annual CNO Chief Petty Officer Heritage Weeks

240917-N-IE957-1042 BOSTON (Sept. 17, 2024) U.S. Navy petty officers, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, participate in a musket drill during Chief Petty Officer Heritage Weeks. During the week, Constitution Sailors teach the selectees a variety of time-honored maritime evolutions while living and working aboard the ship. USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle, destroying or capturing 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname "Old Ironsides" during the War of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Austin Jean/Released)