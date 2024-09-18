Alabama National Guard hosts All Guard Marksmanship Team Tryouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Alabama National Guard's Lethality Group poses for a picture, Sept. 8, 2024, at Clarke Range after hosting the All Guard Marksmanship Team tryouts. The focus of the All Guard Marksmanship Team is to develop a group of Soldiers and Airmen to compete with various service rifles and pistols at the highest levels and to encourage Guardsmen to improve their lethality by participating in competitive shooting. The Guardsmen who make the team will be trained at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)