    Alabama National Guard hosts All Guard Marksmanship Team Tryouts

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    The Alabama National Guard's Lethality Group poses for a picture, Sept. 8, 2024, at Clarke Range after hosting the All Guard Marksmanship Team tryouts. The focus of the All Guard Marksmanship Team is to develop a group of Soldiers and Airmen to compete with various service rifles and pistols at the highest levels and to encourage Guardsmen to improve their lethality by participating in competitive shooting. The Guardsmen who make the team will be trained at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 14:19
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-AO788-1664
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Alabama National Guard hosts All Guard Marksmanship Team Tryouts, by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

