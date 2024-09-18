LRAFB commander recognizes Four U.S. Marines for Airmen Fitness Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pease, 19th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks during a ceremony held at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 28, 2024. During the ceremony, one U.S. Marine received an Air and Space Commendation Medal, and three U.S. Marines received the Air and Space Achievement Medals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)