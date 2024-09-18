U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, speaks during a ceremony held at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 28, 2024. During the ceremony, one U.S. Marine received an Air and Space Commendation Medal, and three U.S. Marines received the Air and Space Achievement Medals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 14:12
|Photo ID:
|8649191
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-EM058-1300
|Resolution:
|7005x4670
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRAFB commander recognizes Four U.S. Marines for Airmen Fitness Support [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.