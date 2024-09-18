LRAFB commander recognizes Four U.S. Marines for Airmen Fitness Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Angel Figueroa Ramos, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Detachment Little Rock training non-commissioned officer, receives the Air and Space Achievement Medal from Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, during a ceremony held at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 28, 2024. Figueroa Ramos was recognized for his achievements in leading the wing's first joint fitness cadre, executing the command chief's vision and incorporating purposeful fitness into all professional development opportunities. This is the first time a commander has presented the Air and Space Achievement Medal to a U.S. Marine at Little Rock AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)