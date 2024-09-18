Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB commander recognizes Four U.S. Marines for Airmen Fitness Support [Image 2 of 8]

    LRAFB commander recognizes Four U.S. Marines for Airmen Fitness Support

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexander Martinez, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Detachment Little Rock training chief, receives the Air and Space Commendation Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, during a ceremony held at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 28, 2024. Martinez was recognized for his outstanding achievements in the creation of the wing's first joint fitness cadre, executing the command chief's vision and incorporating purposeful fitness into all professional development opportunities. This is the first time a commander has presented the Air and Space Commendation Medal to a U.S. Marine at Little Rock AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    This work, LRAFB commander recognizes Four U.S. Marines for Airmen Fitness Support [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    awards
    Marine Corp
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation

