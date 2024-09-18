LRAFB commander recognizes Four U.S. Marines for Airmen Fitness Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air and Space Commendation Medal and three Air and Space Achievement Medals are temporarily displayed for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 28, 2024. During the ceremony, one U.S. Marine received an Air and Space Commendation Medal, and three U.S. Marines received the Air and Space Achievement Medal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)