    US Ambassador to Canada Engages with Emerging Leaders

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    A diverse group of emerging leaders from the defense and national security sectors, representing 13 countries from across the Indo-Pacific, Germany, and Canada had the opportunity to meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen, as part of a four-day Emerging Leaders Forum titled, "The Arctic: A Bridge Between the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic." (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

