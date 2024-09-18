US Ambassador to Canada Engages with Emerging Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A diverse group of emerging leaders from the defense and national security sectors, representing 13 countries from across the Indo-Pacific, Germany, and Canada had the opportunity to meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen, as part of a four-day Emerging Leaders Forum titled, "The Arctic: A Bridge Between the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic." (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)