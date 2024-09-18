A diverse group of emerging leaders from the defense and national security sectors, representing 13 countries from across the Indo-Pacific, Germany, and Canada had the opportunity to meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen, as part of a four-day Emerging Leaders Forum titled, "The Arctic: A Bridge Between the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic." (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 12:43
|Photo ID:
|8648925
|VIRIN:
|240912-D-DA409-1001
|Resolution:
|6152x4474
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Ambassador to Canada Engages with Emerging Leaders, by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Ambassador to Canada Engages with Emerging Leaders
No keywords found.