Stockdale conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240913-N-NO999-3023 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sep. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), conduct flight operations with an MH-60R, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71. (Official U.S. Navy photo)