240913-N-NO999-3023 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sep. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), conduct flight operations with an MH-60R, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8648914
|VIRIN:
|240913-N-NO999-3023
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Stockdale conducts routine operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
